Sony launched super thin digital paper tablet DPT-RP1 for just $700

Sony has become the household name by offering popular handsets with high-end specifications in them. They have even entered into tablet segment with an intention to help the tech-savvy people to put the paper out of business.

The Sony Librie was the first tablet to pave the way for all other e-readers that came after. Though it was not successful during its time, it can be treated as a grandaddy of all the e-readers available in the market now. Weighing just 10.6 ounces, the Librie was the first commercially available 6" E-ink screen. The company is still continuing with the development of such E Ink devices.

Also Read: You can pre-order the 9.7-inch iPad from Flipkart for Rs. 28,900

Now, they have come up with the latest version of digital paper tablet known as DPT-RP1 which tries to completely eradicate the usage of regular papers.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design: This newest digital paper has more improvised features when compared with its predecessors. With a display of 13.3-inch size, it has a resolution of 1200 x 1600 dots to 1650 x 2200 dots. Just the image itself is enough to prove the fact that how thin and light the device is. The company states that the piled up 30 pages of paper will be equivalent to the thickness of the whole device. The screen is said to be ‘non-slip' panel which will help the user while annotating documents with the digital pen. Features: Sony has developed a new Digital Paper App for the desktop which converts websites and documents to PDF format and also provides an option to send it wirelessly to the DPT-RP1. Since the model only reads PDFs, this app will be a handy tool. Also Read: Microsoft Surface Pro 5 likely to use Intel Kaby Lake processor So, unfortunately, this device may not replace Kindle anytime soon. Sony has mainly targeted this digital device for businesses, lawyers, and university researchers who always look for an alternative to regular paper. Availability: DPT-S1, the 13.3-inch Digital Paper which was launched in 2014, was priced at $1,100. Now, this new DPT-RP1 looks like a competitor to it in terms of price and features. Also Read: Get a free tablet if you buy LG G6 from T-Mobile This e-reader is priced at around 80,000 yen (roughly $719). It is expected to go on sale in Japan on June 5th.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source