Vodafone launches entry-level tablet Smart Tab N8 with Android 7.0 Nougat

Vodafone has just launched a new tablet dubbed as the Smart Tab N8. It is an entry-level device is made by TCL, which is the same company behind the production of the newly launched BlackBerry and Alcatel devices.

The tablet comes with decent features and specifications. It is available in only one color: Volcano Black. It flaunts a 10.1-inch HD IPS display with the resolution of 1200×800 pixel. Under the hood, the Smart Tab N8 is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MT8735B processor running at 1.1 GHz. The memory aspect is taken care of by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of default storage.

Those who are hungry for more storage, has the option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Powering the device is a 4600mAh battery unit, which can last a day's moderate use.

In terms of optics, the Smart Tab N8 features a 5MP primary shooter on the back. Likewise, on the front, there is a 2MP camera for selfies. The detailed camera configurations are not mentioned on the website of Vodafone.

As for the software side of things, the tablet will arrive with Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Connectivity suite of the Smart Tab N8 offers LTE Cat4, which means the download speed will reach up to 150 Mbps, while the upload speed will be reaching 50Mbps. Other connectivity features include Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi b/g/n.

The Smart Tab N8 from Vodafone measures at 260×155×8.95 mm and it weighs at 465g, which is a bit on the heavier side.