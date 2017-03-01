Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 to be launched soon, hints official teaser

It has been over a year since the release of the Mi Pad 2 and Xiaomi fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of its sequel. Now, it looks like they don't have to wait for too long as it looks like the company might make the Mi Pad 3 official in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, Xiaomi hosted a press conference where the Surge S1 processor, Mi 5C and Redmi 4X were announced, On the sidelines of the event, the company teased the Mi Pad 3 announcement by revealing the official Taobao page. However, this teaser didn't shed much details on when the tablet would be unveiled.

Going by the previous leaks, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is expected to flaunt a 9.7-inch display with 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution. Featuring a 6.08mm thin build, this tablet is likely to make use of an Intel Core M3-7Y90 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage capacity. Earlier rumors also point out at the presence of a USB Type-C port, a 16MP main snapper, an 8MP selfie camera, and a mammoth 8,290mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

As there is no clear picture on when exactly the Mi Pad 3 could be unveiled, we need to wait for an official confirmation on the same from Xiaomi.

