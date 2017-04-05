Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 officially unveiled, packs a large 6600mAh battery

We have seen a lot of rumors pouring in over the past few weeks about the probable features and specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3.

The Chinese electronics giant remained tight-lipped all these time, and has finally launched the Mi Pad 3 today without much fanfare. Apparently, it has become quite a trend for the company to launch its devices quietly. The device will be made available on sale from tomorrow on various channels. Let's see what Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 has in store for its fans in terms of features and specifications.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Sports a retinal display The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 boasts of a 7.9-inch retinal display with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and PPI of up to 326. The high resolution and pixel density will produce extremely crisp images with smooth lines making it suitable for consuming contents like eBooks, articles, games, videos and images. MediaTek processor under its hood The Xiaomi Mi Pad is powered by a high-performance MediaTek processor with a clock frequency of 2.1GHz under its hood. The processor comes along with 4GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 64GB. However, the storage cannot be further expanded due to the absence of a micro-SD card. The tablet packs a large 6600mAh battery, which is said to last up to 867 hours of standby and 12 hours of multimedia consumption. Another plus point for the device is that the battery supports 5V/2A fast charging. The Xiaomi Mi Pad gets its interface from the MIUI 8. Decent camera and design In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi Pad features a 13MP camera with an aperture of f/2.2 on the rear, while on the front there is a 5MP selfie shooter. The Mi Pad 3 looks pretty similar to the 2015 model. Made from a metal alloy material, it has tough yet slightly textured look. The device measures 200.4 x 132.6 x 7 mm and weighs around 328 g. Standard connectivity features The connectivity suite of the Xiaomi Mi Pad offers WiFi 802.11ac dual antenna band, Bluetooth 4.1, and a USB Type-C port. Cost of the device The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 comes with a price tag of just 1499 Yuan (~$217) and is expected to go on sale at 6 AM on April 6 on Xiaomi Mall, Lynx, Jingong, Suning and Mi Home.