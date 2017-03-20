Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, Mi Pad 3 Pro to be launched along with Mi 6

Earlier this year, we came across rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi tablet - Mi Pad 3. The leaked slides of the alleged table revealed its possible specifications. Today, more details of this tablet have popped up online.

Going by the recent report, Xiaomi is likely to launch two screen and software variants of the Mi Pad 3. The first one will feature a 7.9-inch display, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. This one is said to be based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and could be priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000) and 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000) for the 64GB/128GB storage variants respectively.

The other variant of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 will be the Mi Pad 3 with a larger 9.7-inch display. It is believed that it will have similar RAM and storage capacities as the smaller Mi Pad 3. This one is tipped to make use of an Intel 8750 processor and run Windows 10 OS. The pricing is likely to start from 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000).

Also Read: Recent Xiaomi Mi 6 rumors shed light on specs, features, price and more

For now, there is no information on the display resolution of both these Xiaomi tabs. Also, the processor, battery capacity, and camera sensors of these tablets from Xiaomi are yet to be known (except for the processor of the Mi Pad 3). The reports suggest that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 and Mi Pad 3 Pro might be announced along with the flagship Mi 6. The launch of the Mi 6 is rumored to be delayed until May, but we don't have any confirmation as yet.

Source