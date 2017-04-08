You can pre-order the 9.7-inch iPad from Flipkart for Rs. 28,900

A few weeks back, Apple took the wraps of its latest iPad (2017) version sporting a 9.7-inch display, along with Special Edition iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in Red color. This iPad is the replacement for iPad Air 2 and of course the cheapest one as well.

Just like its predecessors, this iPad (2017) version comes in two variants -- Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs 28,900, while the Wi-Fi+Cellular version is priced at Rs 39,990.

Talking about the design, this 9.7-inch iPad looks similar to that of iPad Air 2, with a thickness of 7.5mm and weighing around 469g. While the new 9.7-inch iPad is a bit thicker the hardware, display resolution and all remains the same.

In terms of specifications, the iPad (2017) dons a 9.7-inch (2048x1536pixels) display and powered by Apple 64-bit A9 chipset under the hood.

As the company scrapped off 16GB as the base variant, this iPad comes in 32GB and 128GB version. To take of photography, this slate has an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front on board.

The Apple iPad (2017) is now up for pre-order on the e-commerce retailer Flipkart starting from Rs. 28,900 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model.