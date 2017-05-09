Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 launched for mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm technologies today launched its two new mobile platforms for the next generation mid-range smartphones. The new Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 platforms are designed to support a leap in performance enabling advanced photography and enhanced gaming in addition to long lasting battery life and fast LTE speeds.

The company says that the Snapdragon 660 is the successor to the Snapdragon 653 and features a 20 percent improvement in the Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU and 30 percent improvement in the Qualcomm Adreno 512 GPU performance. The Snapdragon 630 succeeds the Snapdragon 625 and offers a 30 percent increase in the Adreno 508 GPU performance over its predecessor as well as a 10 percent increase in the CPU performance over its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 660 and 630 platforms also include the Snapdragon 660 and 630 SoCs that encompass the baseband functionalities plus software and hardware components including RF front end, integrated Wi-Fi, power management, audio codec and speaker amplifier, all to support a comprehensive mobile solution.

"With the introduction of the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, we are thrilled that features such as improved image quality and fast LTE speeds will now be available in a wide array of devices without sacrificing performance or quality," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Kedar says, "this ensures that a greater number of consumers will be able to take advantage of higher quality user experiences in camera, audio and visual processing, connectivity, improved CPU and GPU performance, fast charging, security and machine learning."

Both platforms use a 14nm FinFET process and provide 4K video capture and playback capabilities along with 8GB maximum memory and Vulkan API support. Additionally, the Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform supports displays up to QHD (2K) resolution, whereas the 630 supports FHD/QXGA (1080p).

The company said that the new platforms feature the latest innovations in Quick Charge technology, which supports up to 5 hours of talk time in just 5 minutes of charging and up to 50 percent battery life in just 15 minutes of charging.

It also said that both platforms also integrate powerful location engines with better sensitivity and support for new constellations for faster location fix, enhancements to support mandatory emergency service requirements as well as smoother pedestrian navigation from 50 percent to 75 percent lower power consumption. Both platforms also feature Bluetooth 5 support, which doubles the amount of data that devices can transfer compared to the previous iteration.

The Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform is now shipping and the Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform will begin shipping towards the end of this month.