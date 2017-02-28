Sterlite Tech to showcase end-to-end smarter telecom solutions

Indian telecom and software company Sterlite Technologies is showcasing its end-to-end smarter telecom solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017.

The company will showcase its high-quality optical communication & data cable products, network and system integration capabilities, Elitecore OSS/BSS, FTTx and Smart City solutions. Sterlite Tech is enabling top telecom operators and governments with smarter networks in over 100 countries.

Ankit Agarwal, Global Head - Sales and New Ventures, Sterlite Technologies, said, "As an end-to-end digital technology provider, our smarter network capabilities have optical fibre connectivity as the backbone, that offers network convergence of multiple services with OSS/BSS offering, customer management and monetization capabilities, within a single access network."

"Through such network convergence, we can deliver a wide range of services, adopt new business models, offer innovative services and enter new markets," he addded.

Sterlite Tech said its innovations in optical fibreconnectivity and management solutions that allow faster time to market and ease of adding components into the network in future. The company's product portfolio includes high- rise/MDU Smarter Passive Solution kits to deliver superior performance in data transmission and performance reliability with added functionality.

The company has recently deployed its first smart cities in the country.

The company said in its statement that Smart City implementations are enabling governments to transform the everyday lives of citizens. The company's high-quality infrastructure allows the convergence of multiple applications on to a single fibre network, resulting in better optimisation of investments.