5G Networks Explained: How is it better than 4G

While 4G networks are only a few years old, the talks about 5G are making the rounds all over the internet. What's happening right now is that all the players in the digital world including chip makers, carriers, phone makers, etc. are trying hard to define 5G and come up as dominators in the 5G arena.
Who doesn't like fast internet? The providers of wireless technology have realized the same and are working continually to make the internet experience an even better one. With the increase in smart devices, the need for speedy and reliable internet access is also increasing.
Eventually, the existing 4G is losing its glow and the upcoming 5G technology is all set to redefine the on-the-go internet access and set new boundaries for the same. For your understanding, we would like to say that 5G is not too far from becoming the next hottest trend in the field of technology. Let us explain how we will get to 5G and what will be the major changes over here.
5G is an upcoming network system possessing much higher speeds and capacity and lower latency in comparison to the existing cellular networks. The 5G networks will use a type of encoding known as OFDM, which is similar to the encoding technique used by LTE. The air interface of 5G will be designed to provide a lower latency and increased flexibility than the LTE networks. 5G networks can make use of frequencies that are as low as old TV channels or even as high as the millimeter waves. 5G networks are likely to be networks of small cells such as the size of home routers than huge towers radiating great distances. 5G networks have to be smarter than the earlier network systems and it is claimed that 5G can boost the capacity by around four times more than the current systems with the help of advanced antenna technologies and wider bandwidths. It sounds to be great, but how exactly 5G is different in comparison to its predecessor? Well, the current 4G LTE networks have a maximum speed of around 1Gbps, which is unlikely to reach due to the interruptions such as tall buildings. 5G is likely to surpass the restriction and offer at least five times igher speed than 4G. As said above, 5G will be not just faster but significantly faster than 4G. It will pave way for higher productivity across the devices with a potential download speed of 10 Gbps. Also, greater bandwidth translates to faster download speeds and the ability to run even complex mobile internet apps. 5G will be expensive to implement and the newest mobile phones that will be launched with support for 5G will be expensive. And, it will mark the end of the other handsets in the market as they will lack the high-speed connectivity support. The reliability of a wireless internet connection depends on the number of devices that are connected to one channel. With the debut of 5G to the wireless spectrum, there can be a risk of overcrowding of the frequency range. Also Read: Huawei Honor 8 Will Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India The 5G network is still in development and it isn't fully functional or open to anyone. A few companies or carriers have given a glimpse of when 5G might be deployed for testing. For instance, Verizon, the U.S. carrier, has reported that they will start testing 5G with their customers sometime in 2017. Also, the South Korean government has reportedly made investments in 5G research and assured a trial of the network in the coming year. We will need 5G networks for streaming 4K, 8L, 360-degree videos, virtual reality and real-time augmented reality experiences, enormous online multi-player games with zero delay issues, etc.
What is 5G?
5G vs 4G – The Difference
Pros and Cons of 5G
Future of 5G
