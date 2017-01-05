Airtel V-Fiber Service Extends to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Here's How to Get it

India's best network, Bharti Airtel's key priority is customer satisfaction, and we surely can't deny that. To attain the set goal, the telecom operator is working towards expanding its reach to almost corners of the country by the end of 2017. In line with the same, Airtel in the last few days has been launching V-Fiber in various regions. Earlier the telecom giant expanded its V-Fibre service to Pune, Indore, Bhopal and now extends further to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Bharti Airtel today announces to launch V-Fiber in the southern part of the country now - Bengaluru and Hyderabad with the key target to offer superfast broadband services to its customers. V-Fiber, being the Europe's No.1 fixed broadband technology, as media reports claim, delivers speeds of up to 100Mbps over Airtel's existing broadband footprint, which enables superfast HD video streaming, heavy file downloads in seconds, and cut down the hassle of buffering.

Further reports are such that, Airtel claims that V-Fiber to be based on a green technology, where there is no need for wiring and drilling and all that the customer is required to do is, upgrade to a new V-Fiber modem. Well, are we aware of the fact that Airtel is the first ever telecom operator in India to deploy Vectorization technology, delivering superfast internet speeds.

In our earlier report we had mentioned that if you are an existing Airtel broadband customers, you can simply upgrade to V-Fiber speeds to enjoy superfast data speeds with no extra monthly cost. However, just in case if you dislike the service, Airtel says that they will refund the activation charges and the amount will be adjusted in the next bill cycle. So why not try it once?

What about the new customers? Yes, the new Airtel broadband customers can register to get V-Fiber connection can send their requests at www.airtel.in/vfiber or call on 18001030121. After receiving the new connection, the customers can avail the 3-month unlimited offer and subsequently choose exciting V-Fiber plans, which starting from Rs. 999.

