Noteworthy 4G Data Plans Available Right Now In India

With the growth of the internet and the proliferation of the internet ready devices, billions of people around the world connect to the internet daily. While computers remain at the center of this advancement or evolution, internet connectivity has been successfully embedded into smartphones as well.

And further, the telecommunication sector has been the most influenced area by the internet revolution. As a matter of fact, today, there are several telecom companies in the market competing with each other to provide the service that customers want. These telecom companies have become highly aware of the needs of the customers and they further want to deliver new technologies that will make the internet accessibility much easier.

With this ongoing phenomenon, cellular data has seen a vast improvement. As such, telecom service providers have been able to offer mobile data and wireless internet with the help of technologies such as 3G and 4G. However, currently, the 4G technology has dominated the market.

Having said that, telecom operators are now offering 4G data packs at 3G data rates. While they may be doing so to compete with each other and retain their customers, the fact is that 4G has solved most of the issues that customer's faced with 2G and 3G networks. Well, the 4G network technology is the most advanced cellular technology available right now.

Let's look at some of the best 4G data packs offered by the telecom services providers in India.

Airtel Although, Airtel 4G plans may vary from one circle to another, Airtel is offering great 4G data plans for its customers. In North India, Airtel's 1 GB plan comes at Rs. 255 and is valid for 28 days. On the other hand, the 10 GB plan for 28 days costs Rs. 1,998. In South India, Airtel has a 500 MB plan that costs Rs. 145 and is valid for 15 days. The 10 GB plan is also available, which costs Rs. 1,347 and is valid for 28 days. Vodafone Apart from Airtel, Vodafone India also has some interesting offerings in their portfolio. Currently, the company is offering a pack for Rs. 265 that includes 1GB of 4G data. The highest data pack available from Vodafone is the 10GB 4G data pack, which costs Rs. 999 per month. Idea Idea Cellular, on the other hand, is offering a 4G data pack of 1GB at Rs. 249. The validity period for the same is 28 days. On the other hand, Idea's 10 GB data plan comes at a price of Rs. 995 and is also valid for 28 days. Reliance Jio Without a doubt, we can say that, with its entry, Reliance Jio it has created a huge stir in the Indian Indian telecom sector. The new entrant has been providing insanely cheap data plans and it seems that it has had a major effect on the other telecom service providers. Nonetheless, the 4G data packs of Reliance Jio start at a mere Rs. 149 and offer 300MB data with unlimited free calls. Likewise, Jio's 10GB data pack cost Rs. 999 and comes with additional digital offerings. As far as it is concerned, 4G plans available in the present internet era have been designed to cater to a large segment of customers. While 4G has become prominent customers can choose a data plan according to their needs from their service providers.