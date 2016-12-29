Best Data and Voice Call Offers from BSNL, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, Aircel

It can be said that this is the most happening moment in the Indian telecom segment as there are a lot of offers and attractive 4G data and voice packs from the leading telecom service providers including BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, etc.

All this started with the entry of Reliance Jio into the telecom industry in early September. As Jio started offering free calls and data under its Welcome Offer and extended the same with the name Happy New Year Offer, the rival operators started offering many attractive plans to retain their users and provide them value for money offers.

Eventually, Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone, Aircel and Idea Cellular started coming up with offers such as unlimited calls to any network, additional data on recharges, combinational packs with data, voice calls and roaming benefits, etc. to their subscribers.

Today, we at GizBot have compiled the best offers available for users. Take a look at the best offers offered by the telecom players this year from below.

BSNL Any network Voice Pack and Data 339 Unlimited any network calling plan worth Rs 339 and browse up to 1GB high-speed data for 28 days. Click Here For more Details. Airtel Any network Voice Pack and Data 345 Offer Details: Unlimited A-Any number (M+L) + 1GB data for 28 days. Click Here for More Details. Vodafone Any network Voice Pack and Data 349 Offer Details: Unlimited Local +STD on all mobile & landline calls + 50MB 3G/4G data for 28 days. For 4G handsets only, get 1GB data. Click Here for More Details. Idea Any network Voice Pack and Data 698 Offer Details: Unlimited Local Idea to Idea Calls; 100 Local or National SMS/Day; 3 GB 2G Data for 28 days. Click Here for More Details. Aircel Any network Voice Pack and Data 368 Offer Details. 33000 Local/STD seconds + 1280 MB 3G/2G Data + 368 Local/STD SMS for 30 Days. Click Here For More Details.