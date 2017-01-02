CES 2017: 5G to Get the Spotlight at the Show

We have stepped into a fresh and new year with the hope to see a lot of improvements in many fields. In the very first week of this year, we can get a glimpse of what new we can see in the technology sector as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 is all set to happen between January 5 and 8 in Las Vegas.

Already, the concept of 5G connectivity is widely talked about by many people and the demand for high-speed connectivity is on the rise. Moreover, the preview of the CES 2017 has given us a sneak peak at what we can actually get to see at the show including driverless car tech, IoT devices, virtual reality, etc. To make all these possible, we need high-speed internet and the necessary infrastructure and the same is possible only with the debut of 5G.

Also Read: HTC Will Not Launch Ocean Note, HTC U Ultra Coming on Jan 12

In fact, there could no better place than CES to talk about 5G as it is one of the over-hyped technologies and the next big thing to happen in tech. Reportedly, 5G could be too fast than one can imagine. Imagine downloading the whole collection of "The Game of Thrones" in roughly the same time that it takes to watch a single episode right now. Isn't it great?

But, the catch is that 5G might not be officially available for the next couple of years. Despite this fact, the excitement about 5G is spread across the world.

5G is Being Tested Already

Back in 2011, Verizon Wireless, a U.S. carrier announced the debut of its 4G LTE network, at a press conference. History is believed to repeat itself once again as the carrier's 5G network was hyped to be rolled out late last year. The carrier announced that it will be the first one to deploy trials and also roll out the service commercially.

Also Read: Gionee to Still Stick to Make in India Project Despite Demonetization

Soon after Verizon, AT&T followed suit. Late last year, the carrier announced that it's already testing 5G for a Texas-based single business customer. Also, AT&T will discuss its 5G at the CES 2017 conference.

Carriers Aside

Likewise Verizon and AT&T, 5G will be the centerpiece of Steve Mollenkopf, the Qualcomm CEO's keynote address. He will share the stage with the dominators of other industries in an attempt to showcase how the next generation of wireless technology will bring about an impact across different sectors.

Ericsson will be talking more about 5G as they are planning to give more than 30 demonstrations related to the upcoming wireless technology. The network infrastructure company will demonstrate how media transfer happens over the fast network, the evolution of smarter cities, etc.

The Hype to Continue Until Availability

Of course, these demonstrations will show the abilities of 5G, but these are pretty far-fetched. The industry is yet to come to terms with the standard, which is forecast to happen in 2018. A majority of the talk about 5G has been on the concept of fixed mobile broadband and about replacing the fixed internet line that actually goes into your office or home.

Also Read: How to Manually Update OnePlus 3 to Official Android Nougat

5G wireless technology eradicates the necessity of the cable guy drilling holes on your living room walls for the coaxial line. 5G is a nice wireless broadband replacement, but we can get to hear or experience those that will be demonstrated at the CES only after a few years.