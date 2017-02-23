How to port your number to Reliance Jio Prime to avail free talk time for a year

How to port to Reliance Jio?

Now, talking about those users who do not have a Jio SIM and want to retain their primary number, the porting service is the only choice they have. If you are one such user who wants to port your primary number to Jio, you can do so by following the steps detailed here.

First, you need to send an SMS to stating 'PORT ' from your primary number to 1900. You will get a UPC (Unique Portability Code) via SMS and this is the reference code for your request.

The next step is to download the MyJio app suite on your smartphone and generate the barcode. Once you have the code with you, you need to visit a nearby Reliance Digital Xpress or Digital Xpress mini store along with your eKYC documents. The Aadhaar based eKYC verification will take place and you will get a Jio SIM. During the process, you need to provide the reference code.

Your request for MNP will be accepted after acquiring a clean chit from the existing telecom operator that there are no dues from your end. Once the dues are cleared, you will get the SMS