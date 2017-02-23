How to port your number to Reliance Jio Prime to avail free talk time for a year

Finally, Reliance Jio's free 4G services are set to end on March 31, 2017. Beyond this deadline, the service will go paid and the tariff plans those were announced in September last year will be applicable.
While these tariff plans may sound a little expensive soon after the free 4G services, the Jio Prime subscription will be a boon to the users. The existing Jio subscribers can opt for the Prime subscription by paying just Rs. 99 before March 31.
What is Jio Prime?
Jio Prime brings a whole lot of goodies to the users. By paying Rs. 99, which is the registration fee, users become a Prime member of the service. Following this, there will be a monthly charge of Rs. 303 for a year until March 2018. On paying this amount, users can enjoy the same benefits that they get with the Happy New Year offer. Well, the Prime users will get 1GB 4G data per day after which the speed will drop. Also, there will be unlimited and free calls, unlimited SMS, and unlimited access to the Jio apps suite for a year.
Also Read: Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan vs Happy New Year Offer vs Welcome Offer
Better to subscribe to Jio Prime
As mentioned above, those users who do not subscribe to Jio Prime by Marc h 31, 2017 will be subjected to follow the usual tariff plans starting from Rs 149. The Jio Prime will be packed with more benefits than these tariff plans. So, it is better to subscribe to it and enjoy unlimited calls, SMS, Jio apps access, and 1GB 4G data per day.
How to port to Reliance Jio?
Now, talking about those users who do not have a Jio SIM and want to retain their primary number, the porting service is the only choice they have. If you are one such user who wants to port your primary number to Jio, you can do so by following the steps detailed here.
First, you need to send an SMS to stating 'PORT ' from your primary number to 1900. You will get a UPC (Unique Portability Code) via SMS and this is the reference code for your request.
The next step is to download the MyJio app suite on your smartphone and generate the barcode. Once you have the code with you, you need to visit a nearby Reliance Digital Xpress or Digital Xpress mini store along with your eKYC documents. The Aadhaar based eKYC verification will take place and you will get a Jio SIM. During the process, you need to provide the reference code.
Your request for MNP will be accepted after acquiring a clean chit from the existing telecom operator that there are no dues from your end. Once the dues are cleared, you will get the SMS