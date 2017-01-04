Idea Expands its 4G Service to 1,579 Towns and Villages of Karnataka, Offers 10GB Data at Rs. 249

Idea Cellular's roadmap for 2017 is to become the fastest growing network and spread across all corners of the country. Working to achieve the set resolution, Idea Cellular has widely expanded its 4G services across 1,579 villages and towns of Karnataka. This means that around 37 percent of the population in Karnataka is now covered with Idea's high-speed 4G wireless broadband services. The telecom giant plans to double its 4G sites by March 2017.

To attain the goal, the telecom giant has invested in setting up network infrastructure and introduced a range of products offering voice and data benefits for its new and existing customers in Karnataka. Idea has introduced a host of exciting voice and data plans in the circle recently, which offers the new 4G handset users will 10GB at a recharge of Rs. 245 valid for 28 days. It should be noted that the offer can be availed up to 3 times by one user. On the other hand, the existing customers with 4G devices can avail special Data & Combo offers at Rs. 499 which also offers 10GB for 28 days. Well, this offer can be used unlimited times.

Introducing a wide range of affordable data packs, Idea Cellular is currently focused towards offering the country's most affordable data plans and providing the best-in-class customer service. As far as the company's futuristic goal is concerned, Idea will continue to invest in expanding its wireless broadband footprint across the country.

