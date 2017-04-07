Jio cancels Summer Surprise offer; You can still enjoy free services

Reliance Jio is now withdrawing its "Summer Surprise" offer after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised the company to do so. However, it's not clear yet that when Jio will roll it back as the company said it will take a couple of days.

Now a few questions arise here such as what exactly is the Summer Surprise offer, when is the last date, what about the benefits if I am already a member, what if I have not opted for the offer, what is the reason behind the sudden decision to withdraw the new offer, etc..

Here are the answers that you should know:

1) What exactly is Summer Surprise offer?

On March 31, 2017, the telco announced the new "Summer Surprise" offer for its JIO PRIME members in which the company offers three months free services to its Prime Members if they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan). The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of the complimentary service.

Meanwhile, the company has also extended its Prime membership services until April 15.

2) What about the benefits for those who are already a member?

According to the company "all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.

This means that Yes, you will get all benefits if you had paid Rs. 99 for Prime membership and made a recharge of Rs. 303 or higher value and if you want to avail the free services then purchase the offer as soon as possible.

3) What if anyone not opted for that offer?

If you do not want to avail this offer, then you have to pay for all services expect calls, while the telco has extended its Prime membership services until April 15 for customers who could not enroll in JIO PRIME by March 31 for whatever reason. However, it not clear that when telecom operator will roll back its services and this extension has been also withdrawn or not.

4) Why TRAI advised the telecom operator to withdraw the new offer?

TRAI has advised Reliance Jio to stop 'complimentary' service offer as it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework. The regulator added also "examined it and found that it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework, so TRAI advised them to stop it.

5) When is it going to end?

According to the company Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE." Adding that "it is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice. The offer will be withdrawn over the next few days." The company has not announced any last date yet.

