Jio Prime vs non-Prime plans: Should you subscribe or not?

Today is the last day to subscribe for the Jio Prime membership. The free services offered under the Happy New Year offer will end today. After the free services expire, you can opt for the Prime service.

The good news is that the Jio Prime membership is open to both the existing and new Jio users. You can subscribe to the service by paying Rs. 99 as an annual fee. Following this, you need to recharge with any of the Prime data plans - Rs. 303 or Rs. 499 or Rs. 999. With this subscription plan, you can bring down the data expenses drastically. There are many benefits associated with the Jio Prime subscription.

If you are not clear on these benefits and still skeptical if you should opt for Jio Prime or not, then here are some points you need to know.

Jio Prime subscription offers double data benefits The Prime users will get to enjoy double data benefits as opposed to the non-Prime users. We say this as Jio is offering additional data to those who subscribe to the Prime membership before March 31. Overall, users can enjoy up to 120GB free data on subscribing to the Prime membership. Also Read: Get up to 120GB data from Jio Prime membership What if you don't switch to Jio Prime? In case you are not convinced to subscribe to the Jio Prime membership, you can still use the service with the non-prime plans announced by the service provider earlier. The tariff plans start from Rs. 19 and go up to Rs. 9,999. You will still get free and unlimited calls and SMSes. But the 4G data usage will be limited. If you run out of data before the end of a month, you can recharge with a suitable add-on. The add-ons available right now are Rs. 11, Rs. 51, Rs. 91, Rs. 201, and Rs. 301. However, if you choose the Jio Prime, there are ten such add-ons available for you. A clear example Let us take the Rs. 303 plan as an example over here to compare what you will get as a Prime and a non-Prime member. In general, you will get unlimited calls and SMSes and just 2.5GB data for 28 days. With the Prime subscription, you can get 1GB of 4G data per day for 28 days. There will be unlimited calls and SMS as well. This is the prepaid plan and with the postpaid plan you will get 30GB data for 28 days. Besides this, Jio also offers an additional 5GB data for 28 days. After this daily limit, you can get unlimited data at 128kbps speed or recharge with any of the add-ons based on your requirement, but the additional data will save you from doing this. Also Read: Subscribe to Jio Prime for free Why should you opt for Prime? From the above information, it is clear that on paying just Rs. 99 for the Prime subscription, you can enjoy more data for the same tariff plans. Also, there are many special offers on taking up this subscription. With the Jio Money wallet, you can subscribe to Prime for free too as you will cashback of Rs. 100.