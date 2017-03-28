Jio Prime vs Airtel offers: Which one is best for you?

Post the inception of Reliance Jio and its plan, there has been an interesting tariff war among telecom companies, where many including Airtel and Vodafone have accused it of disrupting the market. While the 'Happy New Year' is nearing its end, meaning there will be no free data and unlimited calls, as you need to pay to avail the offer.

In order to make things attractive, Reliance Jio launched its Prime plan that of course looks quite good for the cost. Seeing this, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have come with up their own version of bundled plans offering free local+STD calls and up to 28GB of data for prepaid users. So, today, let's compare the bundled plan of both Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio

In order to continue using the 'Happy New Year' Plan, the user must sign in to the Prime membership plan with Rs. 99 per year. In addition to that, users need to pay for a choose tariff per month starting at Rs. 149.

If you are not recharging your number after Prime membership enrollment, the company will automatically cancel your the plan for yourself. The last date for enrolling into the Jio Prime membership program is March 31. The Plans of Reliance Jio are as follows:

Rs 149 plan: Prime Members get 2GB data in 4G speeds with a validity of 28 days along with 100 SMS.

If the above plan doesn't suit you, from 1st April 2017, users can pay Rs. 303 per month to avail free unlimited calls, SMS, and 1GB internet per day. This tariff plan can avail 28GB of data for just Rs. 303 with a validity of 28 days.

Also, on the other hand, the Jio users will still continue to enjoy free 4G internet from 2 AM to 5 AM at night.

If suppose 1GB per day is not enough for you, users can opt for another plan that is priced at Rs 499 which will offer 56GB of 4G data along with free unlimited calls and SMS. In this plan, users will get a 2GB daily limit on this plan.

Airtel

In an attempt to counter the threat posed by Jio, Bharti Airtel also came up with an offer equivalent to Jio's 303 Plan. The Rs 345 plan from Airtel will get you 28GB of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days but with a catch here.

If you recharge for Rs. 345 customers will be able to use only 500MB of the 1GB daily allowance between 6 AM to midnight and the other 500 MB can be used between 12 AM to 6 AM only.

Moreover, customers need to recharge this Rs 345 plan before March 31, to avail this service for a period of 12 months. In addition to data, customers will also get unlimited local and STD calls as well.