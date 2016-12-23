No 4G VoLTE Device Needed! Reliance Jio Extends Services to 2G and 3G Smartphones

Earlier, Reliance Jio made it mandatory for the users to have a 4G VoLTE smartphone to avail their unlimited calls and data offers. Well, with the new initiative, the Mukesh Ambani-headed company now extends its reach to the 2G and 3G network users as well.

One key factor why quite a large amount of people haven't moved to the Reliance Jio network is because they don't have a 4G smartphone. Not everyone can purchase a new smartphone at any given time, which barred many from availing the unlimited Jio offers. However, this is now a thing of past, because along with the 4G users, both 2G and 3G users can also avail Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer on their existing smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Huawei to Unveil a Mid-range Honor Smartphone with Dual-Rear Camera in India Tomorrow



To enjoy Reliance Jio services, 2G and 3G users just require a JioFi connection. JioFi is a portable Wi-Fi hotspot that comes packed with a Jio SIM. The device not only offers data connectivity but also the complete bouquet of Reliance Jio services as well. Reports suggest that JioFi is everyone's passport to Jio Digital Life.

How to use Reliance Jio services of 2G and 3G phones?

#1 Activate the Jio SIM that has comes with JioFi. The activation might take some time.

#2 Download Jio4GVoice on 2G or 3G phones from Play Store.

#3 Once done, the smartphones can be connected to JioFi network.

#4 Make Jio4G the default calling option, which will let the users enjoy the Reliance Jio unlimited voice calls and high-speed internet on their 2G and 3G phones.

SEE ALSO: Quantum Hi Tech Launches Triple USB High Capacity Power Bank at Rs. 1,999 in India



Note: While making a call via JioFi, the number displayed to the call recipient will be that of the Jio SIM and not your default number. Similarly, when someone calls back on the Jio number, the call will be automatically transferred to the 2G or 3G smartphone as the device has been configured with JioFi network.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals