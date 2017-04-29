Value for money 3G/4G data and voice call plans right now

Since the inception of the Reliance Jio 4G service, there is a boom in the 4G usage all over the country. Even entry-level smartphones are coming with this connectivity feature. Besides giving a boost to the 4G usage, Jio extended benefits to the users with its free and unlimited calls and data plans.

The dirt cheap plans offered by Jio triggered a tariff war instantly and forced the other telecom operators in the country to offer free and cheap data offers in order to combat with Jio. Notably, the Mukesh Ambani-led operator has offered free services for over six months and even now it is offering extremely cheap plans for three months at extremely affordable rates. To face the competition and retain subscribers, the others too have slashed their tariff plans and come with cheap data and voice call offers.

Today, we at GizBot have compiled a list of plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, and Idea Cellular. These plans are highly beneficial for the subscribers. It is clear that the users are the ones who are getting the benefits of the ongoing intensive tariff war.

Airtel's Rs. 244 plan With the Rs. 244 plan, Airtel users can get 1GB of 4G data every day for 70 days. This pack also offers free calls for 300 minutes every day on the same network and 1,200 minutes for a week for a period of 70 days. Reliance Jio's Rs. 309 offer Under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, the service provider announced the Rs. 309 plan that offers 1GB of 4G data and unlimited calls, free roaming and 100 SMSes a day. This plan has a validity of 84 days on the first recharge and 28 days on the subsequent recharges. BSNL's Rs. 333 plan The Triple ACE STV offered by BSNL costing Rs. 333 offers 3GB of 3G data a day for 90 days. Beyond this limit, the data speed will drop to 80kbps. Airtel's Rs. 345 plan Airtel offers 2GB 4G data per day for 28 days with this new plan. Besides data, this plan also offers free and unlimited calls between the same network and other networks as well. BSNL's Rs. 349 plan The Dil Khol Ke Bol STV from BSNL costs Rs. 349 and gives 2GB of 3G data per day for 28 days. This plan also includes unlimited local and STD calls to any network. Vodafone's Rs. 346 plan Under the Rs. 346 plan, Vodafone provides 1GB of 4G data per day for 56 days. Also, the service provider offers unlimited local and STD calls with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. This plan is priced differently in different circles such as Rs. 342, Rs. 346, and Rs. 352. BSNL's Rs. 339 plan BSNL's Rs. 339 plan has been revised to offer 3GB of 3G data per day for 28 days. Earlier, it was offering 2GB per day. BSNL's Rs. 395 offer BSNL's 'Nehle Pe Dehla' plan costs Rs. 395 and provides 2GB of 3G data per day for 71 days. It also bundles 3,000 minutes of free calls within the same network and 1,800 minutes of calls to other networks. Airtel's Rs. 399 plan The Rs. 399 pack of Airtel gives 1GB of 4G data per day for 70 days sans any limit. Users get 300 minutes of free calls within the network per day and 1,200 minutes calls a week. It also comes with 3,000 minutes of free local and STD calls for 70 days to any other network. Reliance Jio's Rs. 509 plan The other plan under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer comes bundled with 2GB of 4G data per day for 84 days on the first recharge just like the Rs. 309 plan. The subsequent recharges will have a validity of 28 days. Otherwise, it has unlimited calls and SMS and free roaming as well.