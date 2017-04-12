Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer FAQs: Get answers to your questions

A few days back, Reliance Jio withdrew the popular Summer Surprise offer that was introduced on March 31. The service provider revealed that it will soon be announcing new tariff plans. As mentioned, on Tuesday, it came up with the Dhan Dhana Dhan offers.

Basically, Jio has brought back the Summer Surprise offer with a new name and different pricing. Otherwise, it is all the same. We say this as the new Dhan Dhana Dhan offer also gives three months of 1GB/2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and SMS on doing a single recharge. If you are not clear with the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, the here are some frequent FAQs regarding the same answered for you.

What is Dhan Dhana Dhan offer? Under the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio is offering two plans for now. One plan is priced from Rs. 309 for 1GB data per day and the other one is priced from Rs. 509 for 2GB data per day. These plans are bundled with unlimited calls. SMS, and Jio app access. What is the validity of the new offer? The first Dhan Dhana Dhan offer recharge you do has a validity of 84 days that is three months. After this period, you need to recharge every month to enjoy high speed 1GB or 2GB data per day and unlimited calls, Jio apps and messages. Also Read: Reliance Jio: How to Check Balance, Data Usage, Jio Number, and More Can I enjoy the new plan without Prime membership? The latest offer from Jio cannot be availed without the Prime membership. If you have already become a Prime member, you can recharge with Rs. 309 or Rs. 509. If you are yet to become a Prime member, you can recharge with Rs. 408 or Rs. 608, which includes the Rs. 99 Jio Prime subscription fee and the plan cost. I have already recharged Rs. 303 or above to get the Summer Surprise offer, am I eligible for this one too? The Summer Surprise offer already gives three months of complementary services for users. As the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer also gives three months of services with a single recharge, you cannot get both the offers at the same time. However, if you are a Jio Prime member who hasn't done any other recharge, you can choose among Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 to avail the latest one. What if I don't do any recharge? If you don't recharge your Jio number with any of these plans before April 15, then your service will be discontinued from April 16. Also, the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will be effective from April 16.