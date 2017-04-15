Jio has made these things easier in India

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Reliance Jio has sculpted something new in the Indian telecom space. Ever since the launch of its services in September 2016, the service provider has always created headlines.

With its free and unlimited 4G data and unlimited calls, Jio lured millions of users. Later, it started offering different amount of data with a daily FUP, but the unlimited calls, messages, and app access have always remained the same. Under the recent Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, the service provider is offering 1GB/2GB data per day and the rest are unlimited. The company's offers have always been beneficial.

Also Read: Jio DTH service: Launch date, channels, packs, price and more

Since the advent of Jio, there has been a lot of changes in the entire telecom space. Today, we have focused on a slew of things that has been made easier with the inception of Jio. Do scroll down to know more.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

4G data has become too cheap Until the advent of Jio, most mobile data users were sticking on to 2G/3G networks. Even though 3G and 4G data were priced similarly, the 4G usage was not too popular. With the launch of the free Jio SIM, the 4G usage increased to a great extent. 4G networks are superfast and imagine getting the same for a very less price. Jio has been providing a specific amount of 4G data everyday for free for over six months. Now, with the latest Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan offers, the service provider is giving away 1GB/2GB data for free per day at a low cost. Challengers too reduced the cost Following the launch of free and cheap services from Reliance Jio, the other telecom operators such as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and BSNL have also started offering 4G data at lesser prices. Other than data, they also came up with free and unlimited calls too. They are offering bundled data at a cheap cost. Lately, the companies are offering 1GB data per day and unlimited calls starting from around Rs. 300. Roaming charges are nil With the free and unlimited calls that Jio is offering for lifetime, the travelers coming to India as well as the Indians going abroad can enjoy low or nil roaming charges. After the launch of Jio services, the other incumbent players are coming up with their own means to face the competition. They are introducing affordable roaming packs that will be beneficial for their subscribers. Also Read: Jio 4G feature phones worth Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499 Jio isn't going to leave any segment Having already caused a stir in the telecom space, Jio is all set to enter the broadband and DTH categories too. The DTH plans have already been revealed unofficially. The plans start from Rs. 100 and is likely to come with three or six months of free service as well. Going by the information in hand, the Jio broadband service will be a FTTH connection that will render up to 1Gbps speed, which will be extremely fast. 4G VoLTE feature phone is in the pipeline When the Jio SIM was given for free, feature phone users were concerned as their handsets will not support the SIM card, which needs 4G VoLTE. It looks like Jio is all set to address their concern by launching a 4G VoLTE capable feature phone that could be priced disruptively below Rs. 1,500. Eventually, people can experience 4G wiih their feature phone.