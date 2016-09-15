How to check Reliance Jio 4G tower signal coverage in your area

It was only recently that Airtel India came up with the Open Network platform where users can check the network coverage in their area. Now, Reliance Jio has also come up with a similar service called Smart Coverage map.

The Reliance Jio Smart Coverage map will let the users know the 4G network coverage across India. The map is similar to the Open Network initiative taken by Airtel. With the Smart Coverage map, you can view the Jio 4G network coverage in your locality and its simple to use as well.

Also Read: 10 Hot Rumors and Leaks About the Upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5S

Take a look at the features of the Smart Coverage map and know how it can help you.

Also Read: 10 Things That will happen if you block someone on WhatsApp

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

You can check Jio coverage from website You need to login to the Jio website with your registered Jio number and password to get the Smart Coverage map. Know the Reliance Jio network information The Smart Coverage map will offer details such as quality of Reliance Jio network, signal strength, and some user verified layers to get additional authenticity. Provide basic details You need to key in some basic details such as your location or turn on GPS to know the availability of the Reliance Jio mobile network information in your locality. Get to know the outdoor and indoor coverage The Jio Smart Coverage map can be sorted to get Outdoor On-Air coverage that will show the fully operational network towers of Jio in your area. Also, the Indoor coverage that shows small cells offering dedicated coverage inside a building can be got from the map. Check Jio Wi-Fi Hotspot coverage too In addition to Outdoor On-Air and Indoor coverage, you can also check the Jio Wi-Fi Hotspot coverage in your area and the outdoor planned tower locations where the network is currently under installation. Submit your feedback You can also submit your feedback about the Jio network in your area from the website. You can get the network results from verified users using the Smart Coverage map. Right now, this map is in the beta stage.