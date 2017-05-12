Reliance Jio: How to Check Balance, Data Usage, Jio Number, and More [USSD Codes]

Lately, many people have got their Reliance Jio SIM due to the benefits such as free and unlimited voice calling and 4G data usage. The offer will be valid till the end of this year that is December 31, 2016.

Nevertheless, as long as you are using the Welcome Offer of the Reliance Jio SIM card, you need not worry about the data usage. But, once the Welcome Offer is over, you will have to subscribe to one of the plans revealed by the service provider starting from Rs 149 to Rs. 4,999 with a validity of 28 days.

It goes without saying that from January 1, 2017 you will have to keep a track of the Jio SIM data usage. To make it simple for the users, Reliance Jio has revealed the USSD codes that will help you make the most of your Reliance Jio 4G SIM without much hassle.

Check your main balance There are two ways to check your main balance. One way is to dial *333# that will display the main balance on your Reliance Jio number on the screen. Alternatively, you can send a text message as MBAL to 55333 for free of charge and get the balance details via SMS. Check prepaid balance and validity You can send an SMS stating BAL to 199 to get to know the prepaid balance that you are left with and the validity of the pack you have subscribed to. Know the bill amount You can also check the bill amount of your postpaid Reliance Jio service by sending a text message as BILL to 199. This will send you the bill amount that you will be charged for using the service. Know the tariff plan you have subscribed to If you are not certain with the tariff plan that you have subscribed to, you can send a message as MY PLAN to 199. This will show you the plan that you have actually subscribed to. Click here for more details on LYF phones Know your Jio number You can dial the USSD code *1# to know your Reliance Jio number as in the case of most other telecom operators. Also Read: How to Check Your Reliance Jio Data Usage Check 4G data usage on Reliance Jio Reliance Jio charges you only for the 4G data and it offers free and unlimited calls and messages along with its plans. You will have to keep a check on the data usage to avoid crossing the limit that is allotted to you as per the plan you have chosen. There's no USSD code to check the data usage on Reliance Jio, but you can do it from your smartphone by going to Settings and taking a look at the data usage. Also, you can set a data limit on your phone. Alternatively, you can check the data usage every time you disconnect the mobile data as you will get an SMS informing the data consumption.