50 million users have already opted for Jio Prime!

As Reliance Jio Prime membership will end on Friday, 50 million users have already opted for the plan, according to sources close to the development.

"50 million users have already signed up for Prime membership and company has achieved its target," sources said. Adding that, the final data will be shared after March 31.

On February 21, at Nasscom leadership forum, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said his telecom venture Jio has crossed a customer base of 100 million.

Jio crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, adding 6 lakh subscribers per day on an average and surpassing the subscriber addition rates of global giants like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype.

A survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch also mentioned that nearly 82 percent of the Reliance Jio users are expected to opt for Prime Membership that debuts on April 1.

"We surveyed 1,000 Jio users online to gauge trends. With all the caveats that accompany surveys in a country as large as India, the results are stark: 82 percent of Jio users we surveyed suggest they will subscribe to the Prime offer," the survey said.

The findings also indicated that there is a "decent interest" from consumers to continue Jio after the end of this month. It also added that 98.7 percent of customers surveyed used a smartphone and 63 percent of users had monthly bills of Rs. 250 plus.

It was reported earlier by Telecom Analysis that only 22 to 27 million users had subscribed to the program till March 24. It further added that the operator was planning on extending final subscription date of the program by a month.

Meanwhile, to attract more users, the company is also offering 120GB of data to its Prime users.

To recall, the Jio's Prime membership plan, which is an extension of the 'Happy New Year' offer in which users will have to pay the subscription fee at Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month to continue its 4G services. Jio customers can subscribe this offer through MyJio app or Jio's website.

Users can also visit any Jio store or a partner store to enroll. Meanwhile, all Jio Prime plans offer unlimited voice calls to all operators as well as on roaming.