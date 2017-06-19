90% Jio's users have subscribed its Prime membership plan: BofAML

According to the new report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, around 90 percent of Reliance Jio users are estimated to have subscribed to its promotional Prime membership plan.

The report says that 76 percent are ready to continue using Jio's service once the promotional offers end.

The survey was of around 1,000 users mid-June who were using Jio as a primary SIM to better understand consumer perception and usage after an end of its free service.

"We note that these users are not a representative of the entire market as this was an online survey targeting mainly mid-to-high end users and these users are predominantly using Jio as primary SIM," the report said.

According to the new data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio has managed to add 3.87 million subscribers in the month of April, which is lower than March's i.e 5.83 million.

However Jio is still pipped incumbent telcos in terms of user additions in the month and now the telco has a market share of 9.58 percent, which is up from 9.29 percent in March. Airtel, Vodafone India, and Idea Cellular sustained their top three positions in that order, with 23.54 percent, 17.86 percent and 16.69 percent shares, respectively.

Trai also says that top five service providers constituted 88.04 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Apr-17 and these service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (112.55 million), Bharti Airtel (52.25million), Vodafone (39.76 million), Idea Cellular (24.09 million) and BSNL(21.58 million).

Meanwhile, Jio has once again declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of April.

TRAI said Reliance Jio registered an average download speed at 19. 123 Mbps in April.With this Jio has managed to beat, Aditya Birla Group - led Idea (13.709 Mbps) download, and Vodafone (13.387Mbps).However, India's largest telecom service provider is at the fourth spot with the lowest speed at 10.15 Mbps in the same month.