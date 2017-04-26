99% telecom-related complaints get resolved on Twitter

According to data by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL), about 99 percent of the complaints have been resolved through the social media after the launch of Twitter Sewa by the Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha in August last Year for registration and resolution of complaints.

BSNL says that as on April 15, 2017, it has received a total number of 27,988 complaints and has resolved 27,965 grievances with a resolution rate of 99.91 percent.

"The Telecom Minister having twitter account @manojsinhabjp has been calling for daily status reports on a resolution of telecom and postal related complaints received through this platform. Similarly, India Post has handled 27,000 tweets and resolved them promptly," the data mentions.

It also notes that the consumer complaints mainly relate to telephone bills, broadband connectivity issues, patchy connections, landline phones shifting, and Wi-Fi hotspots. Whereas, in the case of postal services, complaints were mainly due to slow delivery of the packages containing PAN Cards, money orders, etc. Issues relating to repairs of Post Office buildings, technical issues with saving banks accounts are also sorted out in quickly.

At the time of launch, Sinha said that the telecom ministry and Department of Post will henceforth compile a list of complaints from this Twitter Sewa and categorize them into immediate, mid-term and long-term complaints. He says that he has complete faith in his officers and staff, but since both the telecom and posts are service sectors, a customer is a king here and this is more relevant for BSNL and MTNL. The TSPs (telecom service providers) are expected to resolve the complaints forwarded to them under this arrangement.

"The challenge is gigantic as India has the biggest postal network in the world and the number of mobile-phone subscribers had already crossed 1 billion in January this year. Therefore, we are aware that complaints are going to pour in from across the country and in great numbers. But I would like to assure you that Ministry will rise up to this challenge," Sinha added.