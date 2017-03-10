Aircel announces new offers for customers

Aircel has announced that the customers on their first recharge of Rs. 83 will get talktime, low call tariffs, validity of 180 days and free incoming while roaming.

The company said in a statement that, "Additionally, customers under this plan can also enjoy 1GB Data, valid for 30 days, for as low as Rs. 58 with long validity."

Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, "Aircel is ready to spice up this festive season with a special offer for its new customers which is not only enormously competitive but also gives customers an affordable holistic solution to their communications needs."

He said, "new Aircel subscribers at just Rs. 141 will have advantages of long validity, talktime, competitive tariff, incoming roaming free, long data validity and data offerings per GB. This is by far one of the 'best value for money'offersand with this product, we have successfully cemented our place as an innovative brand that always offers 'extra' value to its customers."

The company has recently announced its plan in which it is offering 1GB of 3G data at Rs 36 and 2GB of 3G data at Rs 67 in Kolkata with a validity of 3 days and 4 days respectively.

The telco has launched RC 61 which offers calls at 10p/min for same newtwork and 30p/min for other networks. The validity of the this pack is 60 days and is available on eTop.

The telco is also offering unlimited calling with 1.5 GB 4G data for 28 days on recharge of Rs 348.

Similarly, state- run telecom company BSNL is also offering 300MB 3G free data for Rs. 144 with unlimited local and STD calls to any network for a month.