Aircel customers to get upto 20 times the recharge value

While the Telecom industry in India continues to evolve, in order to tap into new trends where an increasing number of customers are choosing to recharge their phones online or through apps, Aircel is working extensively to provide the best possible solution as well as interesting offers for its customers.

Further, to tap into the new trends in the telecom sector, Aircel has now launched an incredible talk time offer for its customers. What's exciting about this new offer is that it gives an opportunity to a customer to win 20 times the recharge value.

How? Well if a customer recharges his/her SIM through the Aircel Website/Msite or through the App, the customer will likely be able to win the recharge value.

According to Aircel, prepaid customers who recharge for Rs. 100 or more on any online platform (website or app) will be eligible to participate. The reward will be reflected in the form of additional balance in customer's account.

Commenting on the launch of this unique online offer, Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, "At Aircel, we always strive to take new measures to engage with our customers and understand their needs. We feel that such offers add a new excitement and thrill in a customer's mind before a recharge. Through this initiative, we aim to increase engagement on the online platforms and provide customers with an opportunity to win 20 times their recharge value."

Talking about the validity, the offer will be valid until July 7, 2017. As for the terms and conditions, the offer will witness only one lucky customer from the participating segment.