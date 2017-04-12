Aircel launches free incoming calls on national roaming

To counter Reliance Jio's free voice calls for a lifetime, Telecom operator Aircel today announced free incoming calls on national roaming without any extra charges.

Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said "We understand that a lot of our customers head to their homes, travel to meet their friends or go for holidays during the onset of summers. Therefore, we are delighted to announce free incoming calls on roaming for all our customers which will help them stay seamlessly connected and speak long hours with their loved ones even on roaming."

He said, "we want to ensure that our customers not only enjoy economical propositions but also the benefits of staying with us."

The users just to dial in *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming on Aircel networks.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced its new offer called Aircel Goodnights' which will offer free mobile internet access to all its prepaid users from 3 am to 5 am daily.

The service will enable all Aircel customers to browse, watch, or schedule the download of the video content without any charge, during the off-peak hours.

The new offer is available to all its prepaid data active users. Aircel customers will enjoy the free usage of the internet of both 3G / 2G data in the 3G circles and 2G data usage in 2G circles. The service is available for 2 months and will have a FUP of 500MB a day.