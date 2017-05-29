Aircel launches special voice and data offers on the festive occasion of Ramadan

In its commitment to offer customers with more benefits at lowest tariffs on the special festive season of Ramzan, Aircel, one of the popular telecom brands in India, has just launched a bouquet of unmatched calling and data packs in Assam.

The new products offer the most economical and affordable propositions of unlimited voice calls and incredible data benefits.

To enjoy the benefits of products launched under '786' portfolio, the customers have to recharge from three price points of 7, 8 and 6 and will get benefits of Unlimited Local calls, 500 MB of 3G data and Unlimited Local and STD Aircel calls with the validity of 1 night. The product is available only by dialing USSD string *121*786#.

The special data packs launched are PI 45 and PI 198 and these will offer host of benefits. With the recharge of Rs. 45, customers will get 2GB of 3G data with 2 night validity, while PI 198 will offer 1GB of 3G data and 1GB of night data with the validity of 28 days.

The products are available through eTop and paper recharges. Customers can also dial USSD string *121*045# and *121*198# to avail both the offers.

Dibyajyoti Khaund, Business Head - Assam, Aircel, said, "We truly cherish the relationship with our customers and this is our way to be a part of the Ramzan celebrations with them. It gives us immense pleasure to be introducing best value for money products on the festive occasion. With new data and calling packs, we aim to provide a service which can help customers seamlessly connect with their families and friends and enjoy internet at an affordable cost."

Aircel customers will also be able to hear live streaming from Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Quran ki Ayatein Dua, Hadid, Sehri and Iftar timings, recipes, health tips during Ramzan through Ramadan Divine Connect pack by dialing 50000 (toll free). Customers will be charged as per their average usage pattern.