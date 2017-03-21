Aircel launches unlimited combo packs

Telecom operator Aircel on Tuesday announced new combo packs in which the company is offering unlimited Aircel to Aircel calling in Karnataka.

The company has launched three plans FRC82, FRC191 and FRC291. All the new plans come with unlimited calling and data benefits.

The new FRC291 comes with unlimited Aircel to Aircel calling (local and STD), 108000 seconds on Aircel to others (local and STD), and 5GB of 3G data. With FRC191, new Aircel customers can enjoy unlimited Aircel to Aircel calling (local and STD), 54000 seconds on Aircel to others (local and STD), and 2GB of data.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Pay will be launched in India on Wednesday

FRC82 offers local on-net calls at ten paise per minute and 25 paise per minute to other mobile phones with a validity period of 180 days. This plan also comes with 200MB of 3G data and free incoming calls on roaming for 28 days.

Kanwarbir Singh, Circle Business Head - Karnataka, Aircel, said, "Aircel is redefining the value proposition with a whole range of exciting Data and Voice products and offering lowest tariff products with longest validity."

Kanwarbir says, "Aircel recognizes the trend of customers becoming a multi-service user hence it becomes imperative to introduce fully loaded combo packs which is a solution to their evolving communication needs. The longer customers stay with Aircel, the more benefits will they get."

Aircel recently introduced two offers for new users of Aircel of FRC83 and SRC82 and the company has also announced its new data plans for the users of West Bengal in which it is offering 2GB of 3G data at just 65 and 1GB of 3G data at just Rs. 37 along with a validity period of 28 days.