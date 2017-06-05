Aircel now offers 10GB data at Rs 98

Telecom company Aircel today has come up with a new scheme called 'Data on Demand' for the users in Kolkata, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and North East & Assam.

The new offer will allow Aircel customers to consume data as per their convenience of time and offers significant control over to the users for their data consumption and it will provide free data for an hour every day.

Customers will also have the option of getting an additional 1GB of data for an hour at a super discounted rate of Rs.9 only. This pack is aimed at customers that use over 1GB of data daily and will help enhance user experience and innovate consumption of data services in the country.

Under the new offer, the company has unveiled two new plans of Rs. 65 and Rs. 98.

On a recharge of Rs. 65, customers will get 1GB of 3G data with a validity of 4 days. Over and above this offering, customers will get On-Demand 1GB of 3G data for an hour a day for 4 days, effectively offering 5GB of 3G data. Customers need to dial the USSD string *121*62# to activate the data per day offer.

With the recharge of Rs. 98, customers will get 2GB of 3G data with a validity of 8 days. Additionally, customers need to dial in the USSD *121*62# to get On-Demand 1GB of 3G data for an hour a day for 8 days, effectively offering 10GB of 3G data.

Both the packs will offer customers the option of getting the additional 1GB of 3G data for an hour at a super discounted rate of Rs. 9 only. The customers can take an unlimited number of discounted packs within the validity of the main pack by dialing in USSD *121*69#.

Commenting on the launch of special data packs, Anil Gupta, Regional Manager - East, Aircel, said, "At Aircel, we always strive to bring innovative products and services for our customers which decipher their needs and understand the finer nuances of their mobile experience. Data usage has increased exponentially across all customer segments, especially with students and working professionals spending more hours on their smartphones for video streaming, download movies, music & games, chatting and social networking. Since they are consuming great volumes of data they need plans which give them the flexibility to use, stream or download content as per their convenience. 'Data on Demand' packs have been designed with the thought of giving the freedom of choice to our customers to decide the time they need to consume data at the most affordable and economical cost."