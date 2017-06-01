Aircel now offers new plan for Ramzan

Telecom Operator Aircel today launched its new offer for Ramzan in in Chennai, the plan starts with Rs 786 in which the company is offering free calls (Local and STD) as well use 1GB of 3G data every day for 70 days means 70 GB data.

Sankara Narayanan K, Head - SBU 1, Aircel, said, " We at Aircel recognize the multi-faceted needs of our customers and cater to their requirements by creating holistic packs that serve both voice and data demand. Ramzan has always been celebrated at Aircel by offering industry best packs that are hard to surpass in the market."

Narayanan said, "With RC 786, we have created a sure shot product to delight our customers and celebrate this festive season with them. This pack is especially designed considering the customers' need for accessing high volumes of data to seamlessly connect with their family members through video chatting, social networking or streaming videos as well as making voice calls without worrying about their balance."

Meanwhile the company has recently launched JODI Pack in Odisha.

Jodi Pack is designed for new customers who want to enjoy the best calling rates and stay online at the lowest cost. Under the product, customers will enjoy UNLIMITED FREE calls between the two 'Jodi' numbers for 90 days. After the validity of 90 days, from the 91st day to 365 days, the lowest tariffs of 1p/sec will be charged for the daily first 60 seconds and rest of the day will be free.

Similarly, Local and STD calls will be charged at 1p/2sec for first 90 days. In addition to the low tariffs for calling, customers will also get Talk Time of Rs. 30 which will have 60 days validity. Furthermore, the customers will get data benefits as well. Each of the JODI customers will get 250MB of 3G/2G data for two months with a validity of 30 days.