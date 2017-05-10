Aircel offers 1GB of 3G data at Rs. 76 for 10 days

Telecom operator Aircel today launched its new offer in which the company is offering special Data and calling packs on its mobile application.

Under the new offer, customers will get 1GB of 3G data on a recharge of Rs. 76 with a validity of 10 days. Along with free 100MB data on any data recharge pack for Rs. 50 and above. The new offers are designed keeping the customer demands at the forefront and giving them best value offers with Aircel.

Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, "Aircel has always worked to delight its customers and present them with value for money offers. Through apps, we know our customers, their plans, usage, and the services they are interested in, and hence have curated these products basis the trends observed.

"We have seen great success in the past with such products and we feel that these App exclusive products will suit the convenience of our customers and assist them to stay seamlessly connected," he said.

The company is also offering full talk time on a recharge of Rs. 86 and has also introduced 100MB data free offer with the download of the app.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced its new offer called Aircel Goodnights' which will offer free mobile internet access to all its prepaid users from 3 am to 5 am daily.

The service will enable all Aircel customers to browse, watch, or schedule the download of the video content without any charge, during the off-peak hours. The new offer is available to all its prepaid data active users.

Aircel customers will enjoy the free usage of the internet of both 3G / 2G data in the 3G circles and 2G data usage in 2G circles. The service is available for 2 months and will have a FUP of 500MB a day.