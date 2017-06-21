Aircel offers 1GB 3G data from 7 am to 9 am at Just Rs 3

Telecom operator, Aircel has launched new offer in which the company is offering 1GB 3G data from 7 am to 9 am for just Rs 3 through its new "Good Morning Pack" for its J&K circle.

The company says the highly affordable data pack, specially designed for customers with 1GB of daily data usage, is available for just Rs. 3. It will allow Aircel customers to not only consume data as per their convenience of time but also offer significant control over to the users for their data consumption.

Prashant Chaudhari, Circle Business Head - J&K, Aircel, said, "At Aircel, we always strive to bring innovative products and services for our customers which decipher their needs and understand the finer nuances of their mobile experience."

He said, "Data usage has increased exponentially across all customer segments, especially with students and working professionals, who are spending most of their time on smartphones during the morning hours for video streaming, download movies, music & games, chatting and social networking. The Good Morning Pack is apt for such users and comes with the most economical cost for a high-speed data pack."

The company has recently announced its new scheme called 'Data on Demand' for the users in Kolkata, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and North East & Assam

The new offer will allow Aircel customers to consume data as per their convenience of time and offers significant control over to the users for their data consumption and it will provide free data for an hour every day. Customers will also have the option of getting an additional 1GB of data for an hour at a super discounted rate of Rs.9 only.

This pack is aimed at customers that use over 1GB of data daily and will help enhance user experience and innovate consumption of data services in the country.