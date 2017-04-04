Aircel offers free internet usage for Prepaid users

With an aim to counter Reliance Jio, telecom operator Aircel today announced its new offer 'Aircel Goodnights' in which the company is offering free mobile internet access to all its prepaid users from 3 am to 5 am daily.

Commenting on the launch, Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, "Owing to an overall upsurge in the smartphone users in India and increasing demand for mobile internet, we want to offer our customers with uninterrupted access to the internet. With Aircel Goodnights offer, we aim to provide a service which can help customers' access internet at no cost and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies and content."

He said, "Aircel has always tried to do 'extra' for its consumers and this offer will largely benefit the youth who wants to be connected endlessly."

The users can enjoy the free usage of the internet of both 3G/2G data in the 3G circles and 2G data usage in 2G circles. The service is available for 2 months and will have a FUP of 500MB a day.

The company has recently launched new combo packs i.e FRC82, FRC191 and FRC291.

The new plan FRC291 comes with unlimited Aircel to Aircel calling (local and STD), 108000 seconds on Aircel to others (local and STD), and 5GB of 3G data. With FRC191, new Aircel customers can enjoy unlimited Aircel to Aircel calling (local and STD), 54000 seconds on Aircel to others (local and STD), and 2GB of data.

Ever since Reliance Jio entered the telecom sector, all incumbents operators are trying to cope up by launching new and different tariff plan.

To recall, Jio has announced its new offer 'Summer Surprise' for its JIO PRIME membership in which every JIO PRIME member, will make make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan), will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary.