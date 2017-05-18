Aircel offers free unlimited calling between Jodi numbers

The telecom operator Aircel has launched its new offer called 'Jodi Pack' to Odisha in which the company is offering free unlimited calling between Jodi numbers, lowest tariffs, data benefits along with the continued validity of 365 days.

Venkatesan J, Circle Business Head - Odisha, Aircel, said, "Aircel has always laid focus on catering to the consumer needs offering value for money products and services. Jodi Pack has been carefully designed keeping in mind the value conscious user in Odisha. Jodi pack is a special offering of unlimited Aircel voice calls and inimitable 3G/2G data which will empower our customers to be seamlessly connected with family and friends 24x7."

Venkatesan J added that "this pack is ideal for family and friends who want to stay connected the whole day. Also with this pack customers gets own two mobile numbers in the same sequence.We believe that this product will not only provide customers unmatched value but establish Aircel as a preferred brand for them."

SEE ALSO:Idea offering 30 GB on selected handsets

The company says that Jodi Pack is designed for new customers who want to enjoy the best calling rates and stay online at the lowest cost and under the product, customers will enjoy UNLIMITED FREE calls between the two 'Jodi' numbers for 90 days.

After the validity of 90 days, from the 91st day to 365 days, the lowest tariffs of 1p/sec will be charged for the daily first 60 seconds and rest of the day will be free. Similarly, Local and STD calls will be charged at 1p/2sec for first 90 days.

In addition to the low tariffs for calling, customers will also get Talk Time of Rs. 30 which will have 60 days validity. Furthermore, the customers will get incredible data benefits as well. Each of the JODI customers will get 250MB of 3G/2G data for two months with a validity of 30 days.