Airtel appeals ASCI to review 'fastest network' ad campaign

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has filed an appeal in Advertising Standard Council of India to review its decision that sought modification or withdrawal of the company's 'fastest network' advertisement campaign.

"Airtel has filed an appeal before ASCI for the review of the decision with additional material to support the company's advertisement campaign. The company will abide by all guidelines," a company source told PTI.

The telco has recently aired commercial in which the company claims to be India's fastest network based on Ookla's finding.

However, ASCI found the ad as misleading and asked the company to modify or withdraw the commercial by April 11.

The advertising industry watchdog said the complaint against Airtel was considered by the Fast Track Complaints Committee (FTCC) at a meeting held on March 29. Adding that, "we have advised the advertiser to modify appropriately or to withdraw the said TVC (television commercial) and the website advertisement by April 11, 2017."

To recall, the whole issue actually started when Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio filed a complaint against Airtel and Ookla in Advertising Standards Council of India for claiming that it is the fastest network.

Jio has also sent a legal notice to Ookla, the broadband testing and network diagnostic application that has rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.