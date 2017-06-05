Airtel Business now offers integrated solutions to SMEs

Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Bharti Airtel has rolled digital platform to serve the growing connectivity, communication and collaboration requirements of emerging businesses, including SMEs and Startups.

Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, said, "Emerging enterprises are a key growth driver for the economy. Airtel, with its nationwide reach and enterprise solutions, is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the segment. Our new digital platform will help the enterprises get quick and easy access to our connectivity solutions, resulting in a speedier deployment and business scale up for them."

The new platform will offer connectivity solutions to start with and will be integrated with more solutions periodically. Emerging businesses can now discover and buy connectivity plans in just three easy steps- (i) Select a plan most suited for them; (ii) Pin their location to check feasibility; (iii) Place an order. This eliminates multiple layers of traditional processes to offer a fast and convenient way to identify connectivity solutions bringing down the total time required to order and deploy a solution by up to 70 percent.

With growing digitization, emerging companies are looking at connectivity solutions that are available/activated in quick time and are highly reliable and scalable as per their requirements. Airtel Business aims to address the needs of this segment with its extensive product portfolio that is already serving some of the largest businesses in the country.

The company has recently launched innovative offering, 'Start-up in a Box' - is a one stop shop start-up kit offering end-to-end connectivity solutions enabling start-ups to get the entire bouquet of digital services from Airtel under one roof.