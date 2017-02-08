Airtel claims on POIs are misleading: Reliance Jio

The ongoing spat between telecom players are not going to end soon as Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio termed Airtel's claim of provisioning of adequate points of interconnection (PoI) capacity to RJIL as misleading.

This statement comes after Airtel said that it has provided a total of over 35,000 PoIs to Reliance Jio in a record time of just five months.

"Of these 27,719 PoIs, 79 per cent of the total have been dedicated for incoming calls from Jio customers, which is the highest amongst all operators," Airtel said in a statement.

"The PoIs have been provided well above the customer growth projection provided by Jio to Airtel."

However, Jio termed this statement as "Ongoing mischievous and motivated campaign to divert attention from its anti-competitive and anti-consumer actions and violations of license conditions which are being investigated by the Authorities."

"The fact is that over 2.6 crore National long distance (NLD) calls are still failing daily amounting to 53.4 per cent call failure (as on 31-Jan-2017) as against Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) norm of 0.5 per cent, Jio said.

"Airtel's claim of having provided 35,000 POIs to Jio is misleading given that in reality, it has not even done port allocation (first step of implementation) for over 1,100 of these POIs," Jio added.

"Airtel is once again trying to portray that it has done a favour by providing POIs to RJIL, whereas it may be noted that all operators have a mandatory and unconditional obligation under the license to provide adequate POIs to all the other operators. This is irrespective of the traffic pattern and is not a favour to any operator," Jio further added.