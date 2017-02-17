Airtel download speed doubles in January

According to a report by the telecom regulator (TRAI), India's largest telecom service provider - Bharti Airtel has once again maintained its quality in broadband. The company clocked the highest speed in January at 8.42 megabits per second (Mbps) while the new entrant Reliance Jio's speed reduced to 8.34 Mbps from 18.14 Mbps in December.

The monthly data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shows that Airtel's 4G speed has doubled in January from 4.68 Mbps in December.

The data shows that speed of Vodafone and Idea Cellular have also increased in January. The speed of Vodafone increased to 6.8 Mbps from 6.7 Mbps while that of Idea increased to 6.62 Mbps from 5 Mbps.

SEE ALSO :BSNL partners with tourism ministry to offer free SIM cards to international tourists

BSNL also posts a decline in speed to 3.16 Mbps in January from 3.42 Mbps in December, the data revealed.

Recently, a report by Credit Suisse also stated that Airtel 4G offers the best download speeds in general (12Mbps+) while Jio, Vodafone, and Idea are close to each other (7-8Mbps).

However, it said Jio's speeds may be impacted by the high load on the network in the free offer period as it carries more than 90 percent of the data traffic in the country at present.

Click Here for New Android Smartphones Best Online Deals