Airtel files complaint against Jio with DOT, alleges for violating security in J&K

The dispute between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio is going to escalate further, as the former has filed a complaint against Reliance Jio in Department of Telecom(DOT) claiming that the latter is violating security in Jammu & Kashmir by claiming 95 percent of its pre- paid users as post- paid.

"Airtel said that its has received instructions from Zonal Police Headquarters (Kashmir) to stop data services for all subscribers and stopping of all services for pre-paid subscribers. Post-paid subscribers may be allowed to use voice services," BS reported.

According to the report, Airtel said, "In the case of RJIL, the prepaid subscribers tactically and deliberately are being tagged as postpaid purely for its economic gain and competitive advantage, at the cost of national security and putting the lives of our security forces in danger, when they are battling an unprecedented situation in the Kashmir valley."

As per government rules, pre-paid services are renewed periodically in Jammu & Kashmir (every two years).

However, Reliance Jio has denied the allegations made by India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel.

In the recent past, Airtel has approached TDSAT against Jio for the delay while withdrawing its three months 'Summer Surprise' offer, even after TRAI asked to pull back on April 6.

Telecom Regulatory Authority had advised the operator to withdraw its new offer in which the company was offering free services for three months as 'complimentary' at Rs. 303.

Meanwhile, TRIA has finally cleared its new plan called 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' The regulator has examined Jio's new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan offer' and found that the new offer is different from the earlier offer.