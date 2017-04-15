Airtel offers free 4G data for one more month; claim before April 30

With the aggressive entry of Reliance Jio into the telecom sector, every operator in the market is giving away discounts and freebies to their users. Last month, Airtel came up with a offer in which it gave up to 10GB free 4G data per month for the postpaid users for three months.

Now, with the launch of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer that gives three months of free services with 1GB/2GB 4G data and unlimited calls and SMS starting from Rs. 309, Airtel has come up with another offer. In March, Airtel offered free data to the postpaid users on roaming to enjoy their vacation.

Now, the service provider has started sending emails to its loyal users stating that they will offer free 4G data for another month through the MyAirtel app. The users need to claim their surprise offer from the app before April 30, 2017. Eventually, they will get four months of free data to enjoy their holidays.

That's not all from Airtel! The service provider has offers for those planning for international holidays. The company has taken moves to reduce the bill shock of those traveling abroad. Airtel has negotiated with the operators across the world for the benefit of their users so that they get the best international roaming rates that will give a great value for them.

For instance, if you are going to Singapore and you haven't opted for an international roaming pack, and the data usage exceeds Rs. 499, then Airtel will add the Rs. 499 pack automatically at no additional cost. This pack provides unlimited incoming calls, SMS, and free data. It also includes free outgoing calls to India. If the usage is below Rs. 499, then you will be charged the standard rates.