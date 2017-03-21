Airtel hits back at Reliance Jio

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today responded to the allegations made by Reliance Jio around its fastest network ad campaign. Airtel states that the complaint is a deliberate attempt to "malign the brand" and "misguide customers".

Rajiv Mathrani, Chief Brand Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "we are rather amused by the allegations being made against our campaign. We believe that this is a deliberate attempt to malign our brand and misguide customers through a campaign of misinformation, which is something we now come across on a regular basis, in particular, on social media platforms."

"Airtel is one of the most trusted and admired brands in India. We also pride ourselves in maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency and have been recognized by globally reputed institutions like Transparency International," the company said in a statement.

"Our latest advertising campaign is based on the findings by Ookla, the global leader in Speed test and internet diagnostics. Ookla's findings are based on rigorous and extensive testing across millions of devices and employ the best of data analytics," it added.

The statement comes after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio filed a complaint against Bharti Airtel and Ookla in Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for claiming that it is the fastest network.

Jio states, "the claim of Airtel that it is India's fastest network is false, misleading and incorrect.

"Jio has also sent a legal notice to Ookla, the broadband testing and network diagnostic application that has rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.

Further, mobile internet speed testing firm Ookla also says that it fully stands behind Airtel being named "India's Fastest Mobile Network.

"Ookla named Airtel as the "Fastest Mobile Network" in India based on data from Q3 and Q4 of 2016. When analyzing markets like India, we take many factors into consideration including dual SIM devices, network technology, device types, and more. In addition to what the user sees on their mobile application as they take a test in real-time, we apply a rigorous methodology when aggregating the data which uses a variety of internal data sources that control for potential variability in the market," Jamie Steven, COO, Speedtest by Ookla.

"We are always improving how additional information is collected and analyzed through our Speedtest applications to allow Ookla to accurately reflect internet performance. We have taken dual SIM information into consideration and fully stand behind Airtel being named "India's Fastest Mobile Network". India is a dynamic market with a rapidly changing mobile landscape and we look forward to seeing how the market develops," Steven added.

There is no doubt that ever since Reliance Jio has started its services in the country, incumbents telecom companies struggling with falling revenue market share.