Airtel introduces free data and unlimited Movies access for its two million users

After crossing two million home broadband subscriber milestone, India's largest telecommunication service provider Airtel is offering free additional data and content benefits within their existing plans.

In the new offer all existing Airtel home broadband customers will get free additional monthly data top-up with their existing broadband plans at no extra cost. Customers can also enjoy free access to Airtel Movies, which has a collection of over 10,000 popular Hollywood & Bollywood movies, premium TV shows across a host of languages, according to the company statement.

Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said "We are happy to cross this milestone of 2 million customers, further consolidating our leadership as the second largest player in the fixed broadband sector in India.

SEE ALSO: Telecom Commision seeks clarity from TRAI on penlaty issued to operators

For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and therefore we are delighted to bring the latest 'Airtel Surprises' for them in celebration of our achievement and their trust on us. With these additional benefits our customers will be able to do much more with their existing plans.

In order to get the offers under 'Airtel Surprises', users will have to log on to broadband surprises section on the Airtel website and unlock the 'surprise'.



The company has recently also introduced free unlimited local and STD calling on all its home broadband plans. Airtel has also gifted customers numerous irresistible offers with 'My Home Rewards' offering Airtel broadband homes additional data of 5GB free every month for every Airtel postpaid and/or digital TV (DTH) connection in their home/family.

Ever since Reliance Jio announced its 4G services in the country every telecom company is trying its level best to retain its customers by offering new and different tariff plan, free data and with surprises like this .

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals