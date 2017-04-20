Airtel introduces Rs. 649 plan for postpaid users

With an aim to counter increasing tariff war, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has introduced the new plan of Rs. 649 for postpaid users.

The new plan by the company is offering unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, music and movies, 100 local, STD SMS per day along with 5GB data of 4G/3G internet.

The plan is placed in between two existing plans i.e Rs. 499 and Rs. 799.

Airtel is also offering plans at Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 in which users are getting similar services but with different data like at Rs. 1,199 users are getting 12GB data, 17GB at Rs. 1,599, 22GB at Rs. 1,999 and 40GB data at Rs. 2,999.

The company has recently introduced four new plans for users along with 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399. Airtel is planning to provide plans from Rs. 498 to Rs. 1,198.

The four plans start from Rs. 498, Rs. 648, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,198.

All these plans will offer unlimited calls to all networks in the country even on roaming. But the company is offering different data with each pack like users will get 1.25 GB at Rs. 498, 1.5 GB at Rs. 648, 2GB at Rs. 899 and 4G data by paying Rs. 1,198 plan users will get 2.5GB data per day for ten weeks.

Airtel has also announced its partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon in which the company is offering 100 GB high-speed data to customers who will purchase Amazon's Fire TV Stick.

The data quota can be availed in buckets of 35GB per month for three months from the date of activation. To activate the Airtel offer, customers of Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote have to just launch Airtel Movies and follow a few simple steps.