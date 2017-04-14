Airtel to launch four new plans: Reports

Yesterday, we reported that to counter Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited calls to any operator along with 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399. According to a report by TelecomTalk, the company is planning to provide plans from Rs. 244 to Rs. 1,198.

The report says that company is planning to offer four new packs in the coming days for users.

We have already mentioned about the two offerings by the company in a yesterday's article and the four plans start from Rs. 498, Rs. 648, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,198.

According to the report, all these plans will offer unlimited calls to all networks in the country even on roaming. But the company is offering different data with each pack like users will get 1.25 GB at Rs 498, 1.5 GB at Rs. 648, 2GB at Rs. 899 and 4G data by paying Rs. 1,198 plan users will get 2.5GB data per day for ten weeks.

Meanwhile, it said that company has modified its existing plan ie Rs. 149 and Rs. 349. The plan Rs. 149 is offering unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls along with 2GB data for four weeks and Rs. 349 provides the similar plan but with the unlimited call to any network.

Aditya Birla Group-led Idea is also planning to come up with two new plans of Rs. 297 and Rs. 497 for segmented users.

Both new plans will provide unlimited Idea local and STD along with 1GB of 4G data for 70 days. But users will additional benefit like unlimited calls to any network if they opt for the higher one.

However, it said that Aditya Birla Group - led Idea Cellular new plans comes with some limits. The Rs. 297 plan will limit the voice calls to 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week and after the daily FUP (FUP is basically a cap on bandwidth, known as Fair Use Policy), users will be charged at 30paise/minute.