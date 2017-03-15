Airtel to launch new ad campaign with Sasha Chhetri

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is all set to launch its new brand campaign with Sasha Chhetri, the campaign will revolve around fastest network, based on recent Ookla test finding.

The latest campaign has been conceived by Taproot-Dentsu, will have a 360 degree media mix led by TV. It will have support legs in Outdoor, Print, Radio and Digital mediums, company said in statement.

Recently, the company has been rated as India's fastest mobile network by Ookla - the global leader in mobile broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications.

Ookla's findings are based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests by mobile customers across India using its popular Speedtest app. The results include all mobile tests, regardless of connection technology.

SEE ALSO: Airtel launches 4G service in Jammu & Kashmir

Jamie Steven, COO at Speedtest by Ookla, "We are pleased to acknowledge Airtel as India's Fastest Mobile Network for 2016. This award recognizes Airtel's commitment to delivering fast speeds and a strong network to their customers across India."

Rajiv Mathrani, Chief Brand Officer, Bharti Airtel, "Consistent high network speed is a crucial consumer expectation and it's great that millions of Ookla tests have now proved Airtel to be the fastest network amongst all. Our new campaign is aimed at reinforcing our superior network capability that enables us to deliver best in class online experience to our customers across the country."

Airtel offers high speed mobile broadband in all 22 telecom circles of the country and it also claims that the company has been consistently rated as India's fastest mobile network.

Recently, the company has also announced its new offer for postpaid users in which users will get 30 GB free 4G data through MyAirtel app.