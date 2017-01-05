Airtel launches 4G in Guwahati

Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, has announced the launch of its 4G services in Guwahati. The launch is a part of Project Leap - Airtel's national network transformation initiative.

Airtel 4G has been rolled out in Guwahati using TD-LTE technology in the 2300 MHz band.

Customers can now enjoy high-speed mobile broadband on Airtel 4G and get on to the digital superhighway to enjoy uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music, and images. Airtel 4G is available to customers across a range of smart devices including mobile phones, dongles, and 4G hotspots.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Anjaria, CEO, Airtel North Eastern States and Assam said that the company was delighted to launch its 4G services in Guwahati.

He added that Airtel's valued customers will now be able to upgrade to 4G and it will be free of cost. As it seems, customers in Guwahati can now enjoy a high-speed mobile broadband experience on the India's widest 4G network.

Airtel 4G will also now be LIVE across four major cities of Assam, including Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Tinsukia.

On the other hand, with the launch, Airtel's customers can look forward to exciting data offers, and they can also choose from a host of affordable tariff plans that offer great value.

